Over 1 lakh senior citizens, comorbid persons get COVID-19 vaccine in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: More than 1 lakh senior citizens and people with comorbidities have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in Odisha on Monday, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department

The Health Department said 95,576 persons above the age of 60 and 4,697 persons in the age group of 45 to 59 years (having comorbidities) got the COVID jab in the state.

The H&FW Department’s data said there was no AEFIs reported today at the vaccination sites.

Reports said there were 927 active sites in Odisha out of which Covaxin was administered at 46 sessions. Total 1,21,572 persons were vaccinated which included 5,320 healthcare workers and 15,979 frontline workers. A total, 12,81,362 persons have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Odisha so far.

Additional Secretary Health and Family Welfare Department Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra thanked Directors, Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, CDM&PHOs and all the field staff for their dedicated endeavour to achieve the target of 1 lakh vaccination per day.