The Special Task Force on Tuesday seized over 1 quintal of ganja on the Khurda-Chandaka road and arrested three persons in this connection.

The smugglers have been identified as Akshay Kumar Bindhani (39) of Nedipada village, Kukuna Behera (38) of Nedipada village and Bikram Kumar Behera (40) of Gagadapadar village. All hail from Kandhamal district.

Based on intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of STF on 21.01.2025 evening on the Khurda-Chandaka road near Maa Lata Bhuasuni temple under Infovally Police Station in Khurda district against illegal transportation of Narcotic Drugs to West Bengal by the ganja peddlers of Kandhamal district.

During the search, the following articles were seized from the conscious possession of the accused persons.

i) Contraband Ganja weighing 101 kg

ii) One Maruti Swift Dezire Car bearing Regd. No. OD-33-AG-5720

The accused persons could not produce any document or authority for possession of such contraband Ganja, for which they have been arrested and are being forwarded to the Court of District and Session Judge cum Spl Judge, Khuda at Bhubaneswar.

In this connection, STF PS Case No. 02 dated 21.01.2025 U/s 20(b)(ii)(C)/25/29 of NDPS Act 1985 has been registered. The investigation is on.

During investigation/ interrogation, so far, it is learnt that the accused persons and their associates (who are yet to be arrested) had used to deliver contraband ganja to the drug peddlers of other states, especially of West Bengal.

The accused persons have frequent contact with the drug peddlers of other states. A team of STF is tracking them and will be arrested soon.