Over 1 Crore People In Odisha Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: Odisha crossed a significant landmark in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the state government has successfully administered two doses of COVID19 vaccine to over one crore citizens.

The Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department took to Twitter and wrote:

Happy to share that Odisha has achieved another milestone in COVID19 Vaccination with over one crore citizens fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID19 vaccines.

The CoWIN data says a total of 3,43,32,480 people have so far been administered COVID vaccines. While 2,43,06,314 have taken the first dose, 1,00,26,166 received both the jabs.

Today, 2,11,800 people were inoculated at 1887 vaccination centres, including 37 private facilities, in the state.

The H&FW Dept also congratulated the Health Work Force of the state for their commitment towards the fight against COVID 19 pandemic.