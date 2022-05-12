Over 1 Crore Olive Ridley Eggs Destroyed Under Cyclone Asani Impact

Berhampur: Over one crore of eggs of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtle have been destroyed due to high tide caused by the severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ at different beaches of Odisha. This was informed by Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amlan Nayak today.

Nayak, however, said a clear picture on the total number of Olive Ridley eggs destroyed will be known after May 14, the date till which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted high wind speed and rough sea condition due to ‘Asani’. This year, 15-20% Olive Ridley eggs could have been damaged, he added.

Around 5.5 lakh mass nesting are found on the Odisha beaches every year. As one Olive Ridley lays 100 eggs at each nesting point, approximately five crore eggs might have been laid by the turtles, informed Nayak.

Every year 10-15% eggs buried under sand get destroyed. Beach erosion causes the Olive Ridley eggs getting exposed. This year, ‘Asani’-induced high tide has led to destruction of more number of the eggs.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has already done beach profiling at different places following which further clarity can be achieved, Nayak said.