Over 1 Cr Teens Received 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine: Govt

New Delhi: Over 1 crore teenagers between the age group of 15 and 18 have been administered their first anti-Covid dose, announced Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday.

“Superb enthusiasm among Young India for Vaccination,” the health minister wrote on Twitter.

“Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine that too on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest,” he added.

The vaccination drive was expanded amid the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus. Healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens will be eligible for the booster shot from January 10.

On Wednesday, India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 147.72 crore which has been achieved through 1,58,21,510 sessions.