Over 1.86 Cr COVID Vaccine Doses Administered For Age Group 12-14 Years

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.70 Cr (1,84,70,83,279) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,21,87,532 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 1.86 Cr (1,86,39,260) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In a significant development, following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload (12,597) today has declined to less than 13,000 mark after 714 days.

Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases. The caseload was 12,974 Active Cases on 18th April 2020.

In another significant development, India’s daily new cases reported today (913) have also declined below 1,000 mark after 715 days. Daily new COVID cases were 991 on 18th April 2020.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,316 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,95,089. Daily deaths reported are less than 10 today.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,14,823 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.10 Cr (79,10,79,706) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.22% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.29%.