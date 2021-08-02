Over 1.7K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,785 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

476 from Khordha

245 from Cuttack

133 from Puri

106 from Jajapur

82 from Baleswar

73 from Jagatsinghpur

73 from Kendrapara

66 from Anugul

62 from Bhadrak

59 from Mayurbhanj

51 from Dhenkanal

41 from Sundargarh

36 from Keonjhar

35 from Nayagarh

23 from Bargarh

23 from Kandhamal

18 from Rayagada

14 from Nuapada

13 from Sambalpur

12 from Malkangiri

7 from Kalahandi

6 from Gajapati

6 from Ganjam

6 from Koraput

5 from Jharsuguda

4 from Deogarh

3 from Boudh

3 from Sonepur

2 from Bolangir

2 from Nabarangpur

100 from State Pool

With another 1,785 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,60,386, said the H & FW Dept.