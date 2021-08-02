COVID-19 Patients
COVID Update.
StateBreakingTop News

Over 1.7K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews 0 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,785 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 476 from Khordha
  • 245 from Cuttack
  • 133 from Puri
  • 106 from Jajapur
  • 82 from Baleswar
  • 73 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 73 from Kendrapara
  • 66 from Anugul
  • 62 from Bhadrak
  • 59 from Mayurbhanj
  • 51 from Dhenkanal
  • 41 from Sundargarh
  • 36 from Keonjhar
  • 35 from Nayagarh
  • 23 from Bargarh
  • 23 from Kandhamal
  • 18 from Rayagada
  • 14 from Nuapada
  • 13 from Sambalpur
  • 12 from Malkangiri
  • 7 from Kalahandi
  • 6 from Gajapati
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 6 from Koraput
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Boudh
  • 3 from Sonepur
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Nabarangpur
  • 100 from State Pool

With another 1,785 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,60,386, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 7066 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking