Over 1.7K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,785 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 476 from Khordha
- 245 from Cuttack
- 133 from Puri
- 106 from Jajapur
- 82 from Baleswar
- 73 from Jagatsinghpur
- 73 from Kendrapara
- 66 from Anugul
- 62 from Bhadrak
- 59 from Mayurbhanj
- 51 from Dhenkanal
- 41 from Sundargarh
- 36 from Keonjhar
- 35 from Nayagarh
- 23 from Bargarh
- 23 from Kandhamal
- 18 from Rayagada
- 14 from Nuapada
- 13 from Sambalpur
- 12 from Malkangiri
- 7 from Kalahandi
- 6 from Gajapati
- 6 from Ganjam
- 6 from Koraput
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Deogarh
- 3 from Boudh
- 3 from Sonepur
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Nabarangpur
- 100 from State Pool
With another 1,785 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,60,386, said the H & FW Dept.