Over 1.6K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1652 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

511 from Khordha

206 from Cuttack

127 from Puri

83 from Jajapur

81 from Jagatsinghpur

79 from Nayagarh

72 from Bhadrak

61 from Mayurbhanj

55 from Baleswar

44 from Anugul

36 from Kendrapara

24 from Dhenkanal

18 from Sonepur

15 from Kandhamal

15 from Sambalpur

14 from Rayagada

13 from Keonjhar

12 from Jharsuguda

11 from Nabarangpur

11 from Sundargarh

10 from Deogarh

9 from Ganjam

8 from Bargarh

5 from Kalahandi

4 from Boudh

4 from Koraput

4 from Malkangiri

3 from Gajapati

2 from Bolangir

2 from Nuapada

113 from State Pool

With another 1,652 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,65,370, said the H & FW Dept.