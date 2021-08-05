COVID-19 Patients
COVID Update.
Over 1.6K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1652 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 511 from Khordha
  • 206 from Cuttack
  • 127 from Puri
  • 83 from Jajapur
  • 81 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 79 from Nayagarh
  • 72 from Bhadrak
  • 61 from Mayurbhanj
  • 55 from Baleswar
  • 44 from Anugul
  • 36 from Kendrapara
  • 24 from Dhenkanal
  • 18 from Sonepur
  • 15 from Kandhamal
  • 15 from Sambalpur
  • 14 from Rayagada
  • 13 from Keonjhar
  • 12 from Jharsuguda
  • 11 from Nabarangpur
  • 11 from Sundargarh
  • 10 from Deogarh
  • 9 from Ganjam
  • 8 from Bargarh
  • 5 from Kalahandi
  • 4 from Boudh
  • 4 from Koraput
  • 4 from Malkangiri
  • 3 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Nuapada
  • 113 from State Pool

With another 1,652 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,65,370, said the H & FW Dept.

