Over 1.6K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1652 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 511 from Khordha
- 206 from Cuttack
- 127 from Puri
- 83 from Jajapur
- 81 from Jagatsinghpur
- 79 from Nayagarh
- 72 from Bhadrak
- 61 from Mayurbhanj
- 55 from Baleswar
- 44 from Anugul
- 36 from Kendrapara
- 24 from Dhenkanal
- 18 from Sonepur
- 15 from Kandhamal
- 15 from Sambalpur
- 14 from Rayagada
- 13 from Keonjhar
- 12 from Jharsuguda
- 11 from Nabarangpur
- 11 from Sundargarh
- 10 from Deogarh
- 9 from Ganjam
- 8 from Bargarh
- 5 from Kalahandi
- 4 from Boudh
- 4 from Koraput
- 4 from Malkangiri
- 3 from Gajapati
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Nuapada
- 113 from State Pool
With another 1,652 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,65,370, said the H & FW Dept.