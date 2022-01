Over 1.6 Kgs Gold Looted From SBI Locker In Koraput

Koraput: Unidentified miscreants have allegedly looted over 1.6 kg gold ornaments from the State Bank of India at the Lakhmipur branch in the Koraput district.

The manager of the Lakhimpur branch has registered a complaint with the police in this regard.

On being informed about the incident, the Lakhmipur police reached the bank and have started an investigation into the incident.