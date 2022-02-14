Over 1.5 Cr Youngsters In 15-18 Yrs Age Group Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that over 1.5 crore adolescents in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection.

Over 5.04 crore beneficiaries in this age group have been administered the first dose of vaccine, the Cowin portal states.

“Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Over 1.5 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated now,” the Health Minister said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, over 70 per cent of India’s adolescents in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, Mandaviya has informed on Sunday.

He also appealed to all those in this age group who are eligible for vaccination to get inoculated at the earliest.

As per the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crore for 2021-22.