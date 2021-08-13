COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Over 1.2K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 1,243 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 410 from Khordha
  • 147 from Cuttack
  • 86 from Jajapur
  • 70 from Baleswar
  • 62 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 55 from Puri
  • 54 from Nayagarh
  • 47 from Bhadrak
  • 41 from Mayurbhanj
  • 33 from Anugul
  • 32 from Kendrapara
  • 19 from Sambalpur
  • 18 from Rayagada
  • 17 from Keonjhar
  • 16 from Sundargarh
  • 9 from Koraput
  • 7 from Dhenkanal
  • 5 from Kandhamal
  • 4 from Boudh
  • 4 from Gajapati
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Kalahandi
  • 4 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Nuapada
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 84 from State Pool

With another 1,243 COVID-19 patients being discharged today,  the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,75,999, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 7609 posts 0 comments
