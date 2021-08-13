Over 1.2K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,243 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 410 from Khordha
- 147 from Cuttack
- 86 from Jajapur
- 70 from Baleswar
- 62 from Jagatsinghpur
- 55 from Puri
- 54 from Nayagarh
- 47 from Bhadrak
- 41 from Mayurbhanj
- 33 from Anugul
- 32 from Kendrapara
- 19 from Sambalpur
- 18 from Rayagada
- 17 from Keonjhar
- 16 from Sundargarh
- 9 from Koraput
- 7 from Dhenkanal
- 5 from Kandhamal
- 4 from Boudh
- 4 from Gajapati
- 4 from Ganjam
- 4 from Kalahandi
- 4 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Nuapada
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Deogarh
- 84 from State Pool
With another 1,243 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,75,999, said the H & FW Dept.