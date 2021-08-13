Over 1.2K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,243 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

410 from Khordha

147 from Cuttack

86 from Jajapur

70 from Baleswar

62 from Jagatsinghpur

55 from Puri

54 from Nayagarh

47 from Bhadrak

41 from Mayurbhanj

33 from Anugul

32 from Kendrapara

19 from Sambalpur

18 from Rayagada

17 from Keonjhar

16 from Sundargarh

9 from Koraput

7 from Dhenkanal

5 from Kandhamal

4 from Boudh

4 from Gajapati

4 from Ganjam

4 from Kalahandi

4 from Nabarangpur

4 from Nuapada

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Sonepur

1 from Deogarh

84 from State Pool

With another 1,243 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,75,999, said the H & FW Dept.