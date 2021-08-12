Over 1.1K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1177 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

366 from Khordha

189 from Cuttack

65 from Puri

58 from Bhadrak

58 from Mayurbhanj

51 from Anugul

50 from Jagatsinghpur

43 from Jajapur

39 from Kendrapara

34 from Baleswar

29 from Nayagarh

25 from Keonjhar

21 from Dhenkanal

10 from Koraput

9 from Sambalpur

7 from Malkangiri

7 from Rayagada

6 from Ganjam

6 from Sonepur

5 from Kandhamal

4 from Bolangir

4 from Boudh

4 from Nabarangpur

3 from Bargarh

3 from Deogarh

3 from Sundargarh

2 from Nuapada

76 from State Pool

With another 1177 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,74,756, said the H&FW Dept.