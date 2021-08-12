COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
BreakingStateTop News

Over 1.1K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 9

Bhubaneswar: Another 1177 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 366 from Khordha
  • 189 from Cuttack
  • 65 from Puri
  • 58 from Bhadrak
  • 58 from Mayurbhanj
  • 51 from Anugul
  • 50 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 43 from Jajapur
  • 39 from Kendrapara
  • 34 from Baleswar
  • 29 from Nayagarh
  • 25 from Keonjhar
  • 21 from Dhenkanal
  • 10 from Koraput
  • 9 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Malkangiri
  • 7 from Rayagada
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 6 from Sonepur
  • 5 from Kandhamal
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Boudh
  • 4 from Nabarangpur
  • 3 from Bargarh
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Sundargarh
  • 2 from Nuapada
  • 76 from State Pool

 

With another 1177 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,74,756, said the H&FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 7543 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking