Over 1.1K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1177 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 366 from Khordha
- 189 from Cuttack
- 65 from Puri
- 58 from Bhadrak
- 58 from Mayurbhanj
- 51 from Anugul
- 50 from Jagatsinghpur
- 43 from Jajapur
- 39 from Kendrapara
- 34 from Baleswar
- 29 from Nayagarh
- 25 from Keonjhar
- 21 from Dhenkanal
- 10 from Koraput
- 9 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Malkangiri
- 7 from Rayagada
- 6 from Ganjam
- 6 from Sonepur
- 5 from Kandhamal
- 4 from Bolangir
- 4 from Boudh
- 4 from Nabarangpur
- 3 from Bargarh
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Sundargarh
- 2 from Nuapada
- 76 from State Pool
With another 1177 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,74,756, said the H&FW Dept.