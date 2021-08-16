Over 1.1K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,167 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

380 from Khordha

151 from Cuttack

74 from Jagatsinghpur

69 from Puri

58 from Baleswar

56 from Jajapur

52 from Nayagarh

35 from Mayurbhanj

31 from Kendrapara

26 from Anugul

20 from Rayagada

19 from Sundargarh

18 from Keonjhar

16 from Bhadrak

16 from Dhenkanal

16 from Kandhamal

9 from Malkangiri

7 from Bargarh

6 from Koraput

5 from Bolangir

4 from Jharsuguda

3 from Gajapati

3 from Ganjam

3 from Sambalpur

2 from Boudh

2 from Nuapada

2 from Sonepur

1 from Deogarh

1 from Kalahandi

82 from State Pool

With another 1,167 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,79,407, said the H & FW Dept.