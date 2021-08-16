COVID-19 patients
Over 1.1K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,167 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 380 from Khordha
  • 151 from Cuttack
  • 74 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 69 from Puri
  • 58 from Baleswar
  • 56 from Jajapur
  • 52 from Nayagarh
  • 35 from Mayurbhanj
  • 31 from Kendrapara
  • 26 from Anugul
  • 20 from Rayagada
  • 19 from Sundargarh
  • 18 from Keonjhar
  • 16 from Bhadrak
  • 16 from Dhenkanal
  • 16 from Kandhamal
  • 9 from Malkangiri
  • 7 from Bargarh
  • 6 from Koraput
  • 5 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Gajapati
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Sambalpur
  • 2 from Boudh
  • 2 from Nuapada
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 82 from State Pool

With another 1,167 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,79,407, said the H & FW Dept.

