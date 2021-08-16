Over 1.1K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,167 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 380 from Khordha
- 151 from Cuttack
- 74 from Jagatsinghpur
- 69 from Puri
- 58 from Baleswar
- 56 from Jajapur
- 52 from Nayagarh
- 35 from Mayurbhanj
- 31 from Kendrapara
- 26 from Anugul
- 20 from Rayagada
- 19 from Sundargarh
- 18 from Keonjhar
- 16 from Bhadrak
- 16 from Dhenkanal
- 16 from Kandhamal
- 9 from Malkangiri
- 7 from Bargarh
- 6 from Koraput
- 5 from Bolangir
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Gajapati
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Sambalpur
- 2 from Boudh
- 2 from Nuapada
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 82 from State Pool
With another 1,167 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,79,407, said the H & FW Dept.