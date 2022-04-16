OUTR To Be Transformed Into A Center Of Excellence In Engineering Education

Bhubaneswar: On the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to make the Odisha University of Technology and Research a Center of Excellence in engineering education, Secretary to Odisha CM & 5T Mr. V.K. Pandian visited OUTR in Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar today to assess the state of infrastructure development.

It may be mentioned here that OUTR was formerly known as the College of Engineering and Technology (CET). The decision for the transformation of CET to Odisha University of Technology and Research was taken by the State Cabinet on July 17, 2021

5T Secretary Mr. VK Pandian and Principal Secretary of Industries Department Mr. Hemant Sharma visited OUTR today to study the situation and discuss the development of the infrastructure as per varsity mark.

According to reports, the Chief Minister has approved an investment of Rs 300 crore in the first phase, while it has been decided to open four more departments. The university has a total of 26 departments, with more than 4,000 students studying. The state government has decided to make it one of the leading educational institutions in the country.

Mr. Pandian discussed with the university authorities and departmental secretary the details of the university’s proposed master plan, including the need for infrastructure, staff, and faculty.

During his visit to OUTR, the 5T Secretary toured various laboratories and smart classes at the university. He also interviewed students from various departments of the university and took feedback from them. The students were pleased to hear from the 5T Secretary in person about the development of their varsity.

The move by the state government will especially benefit engineering students. The education system was disrupted across the country during the Covid era. At this point, the state government has taken steps to improve the education system through the transformation of schools and colleges in the state. In this regard, steps are now being taken to transform universities.