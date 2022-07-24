Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind To Address The Nation Today

New Delhi : Outgoing President of India Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Sunday on the eve of demitting office, the President’s Secretariat informed.

The address will be broadcast from 19:00 hours on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan.

Droupadi Murmu was elected to be the next President of India on Friday after she comprehensively defeated the opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

She will take oath at the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday.