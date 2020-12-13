‘Outdoor Leadership Camps’ by Tata Steel honing leadership skills of local youth

Joda: With an objective to inculcate leadership quality among the rural youths and to develop their interpersonal skills, Tata Steel has been regularly organising ‘Outdoor Leadership Camps’.

Since 2014, over 140 youths from in and around Katamati region have been able to realise their dream of climbing mountains by completing the Outdoor Leadership Programme at Tumung, Jamshedpur.

Initially, selected youngsters are sent for the Outdoor Leadership Camp held in Tumung, Jharkhand followed by a basic mountaineering course where the youths are exposed to various activities like rock climbing, obstacle race, flying fox, rapling, point to point navigation, caving and trekking expeditions with an objective to develop skills on leadership and team work. Gradually, they are encouraged to take up advanced courses and are selected for various expeditions organised by Tata Steel Adventure Foundation. Till now, over 16 youngsters have gone to Uttarkashi and a few were selected to scale the peak of Mount Kanamo and Mount Jagatsukh in Himachal Pradesh.

Zigyasani Khilar from Katamati was of one of the youngsters who got the opportunity to complete the Outdoor Leadership Course. She says, “This three-day training programme was one of the most remarkable experiences in my life. The learnings helped in developing my attitude to never give up and keep trying with unflinching focus to achieve the desired objective.” These expeditions have helped local youth from Katamati acquire skills such as leadership, communication, team-work and time management while also giving them a new passion to pursue.

It may be noted here that all the activities are carried out under the guidance of experienced instructors of Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF).