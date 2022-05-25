Ousted PM Imran Khan Leads Long March Demanding Fresh Elections

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf called for a long march demanding fresh elections.

\Meanwhile, Imran Khan and his supporters have entered Punjab and are on their way to Islamabad.

The government had banned the protest march hours after a policeman was shot and killed during a crackdown on Khan’s leaders and supporters on Tuesday, May 24.

But, PTI workers and leaders defied the ban and marched toward Islamabad for “true freedom”.

Party leaders including Hammad Azhar, Yasmin Rashid and Fayyazul Hasan Chohan departed for Islamabad on Wednesday to join the agitation. Leaders Ali Asjad Malhi and Jamshed Cheema were also among the arrested.

All political parties are now keen on bringing out a long march for Islamabad and sitting on a dharna in Islamabad. On the other hand, the government uses all its resources to stop it, which leads to confrontation.

Many people are injured when the government uses force. The citizens are harassed unnecessarily and the economic damage can’t be calculated.