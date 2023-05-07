‘Our momentum is building nicely,’ says Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-batter Philip Salt

New Delhi: The Delhi Capitals registered a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday. The Delhi Capitals restricted RCB to 181/4 in their 20 overs, before chasing down their total in 16.4 overs.

Speaking about the game, wicketkeeper-batter Philip Salt said, “It’s nice to perform and win a game for the team. We had a tough start to the competition, but we have won a few games now. And I feel that our momentum is building nicely.”

Salt, who scored 87 runs off 45 balls, added, “We’ve put the bowlers in difficult situations at times during the tournament and they’ve always stood up. So it was good for the batting unit to go out there and play so freely against one of the strongest sides in the competition.”

The Player of the Match also spoke about his batting plan against RCB, “I was very clear about where I was going to hit the ball while batting against the spinners. We also tried to take down RCB’s best bowlers. We don’t need to change what we are doing at the moment. It’s about repeating our performances with the bat and ball. And keep being fearless.”

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Chennai Super Kings in their next game of the TATA IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday.