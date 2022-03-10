Our Hard Work Didn’t Pave Way For Congress’ Victory In UP: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: After Congress’ huge debacle in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the party was unable to convert hard work into votes.

“The vote of the people is paramount in a democracy. Our workers and leaders worked hard, formed the organization, fought on the issues of the people. But, we were not able to convert our hard work into votes. The Congress party is following a positive agenda for the betterment of UP and the public will continue to fulfil the duty of a strong Opposition with full responsibility,” Vadra said in a tweet.

लोकतंत्र में जनता का मत सर्वोपरि है। हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं ने मेहनत की, संगठन बनाया, जनता के मुद्दों पर संघर्ष किया। लेकिन, हम अपनी मेहनत को वोट में तब्दील करने में कामयाब नहीं हुए। कांग्रेस पार्टी सकारात्मक एजेंडे पर चलकर उप्र की बेहतरी व जनता की भलाई के लिए…1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 10, 2022

According to the early trends of the UP election counting of votes, BJP has won 192 seats and is leading on 63 seats, and Samajwadi Party has won 68 and is currently leading on 42 seats. On the other hand, Congress managed to win two seats while Bahujan Samaj Party has so far not been able to secure a single seat.

Congress managed to win two seats in UP Assembly polls despite the fact that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led an aggressive poll campaign during the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.