Our goal is to make Bhubaneswar the No. 1 city: BBSR Mayor Sulochana Das

Bhubaneswar: BJD leader Sulochana Das took oath as the Mayor of Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Saturday.

Sulochana Das responded to the media after being sworn in as mayor. “Everyone is working together,” he said, thanking the capital’s residents. Bhubaneswar will focus on overall development. Efforts will always be made to move the development trend forward. Efforts will be made to bring the services to the doorsteps of the people.

Our goal is to make Bhubaneswar the No. 1 city. We aim to make Bhubaneswar clean, beautiful and developed. The glorious history of the capital will remain intact.

Sulochana Das was sworn in as the mayor of Bhubaneswar. Sulochana was sworn in as the first female mayor. Along with the mayor, four corporators of the Bhubaneswar Metropolitan Corporation have taken charge today. Before taking office, Sulochana Das visited the Lingaraj temple and paid a visit to Thakur.