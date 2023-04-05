“Our Country Is Going to Hell”: Donald Trump Takes Jibe At Biden

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump, who is the early front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has left a Manhattan court after hearing. Earlier, he had surrendered at the court. Trump faces charges including at least one felony offence related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign. Like any other person facing trial, he will be booked, fingerprinted and photographed before being given the chance to enter a plea.

Donald Trump, former US president, attacked his successor Joe Biden saying that the “country is going to hell” hours after being charged over hush money payments to a porn star.

The 76-year-old, who pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts, was addressing his supporters and the media from Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home.

“I never thought anything like this could happen in America — never thought it could happen,” he said, adding “the only crime that I’ve committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it”.

“While we are living through the darkest hours of American history, I can say that at least for this moment right now, I am in great spirits,” he said.

“Our country is going to hell. The world is already laughing at us – for our open borders and the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan,” the Republican leader added.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged that Trump engaged in a two-year scheme to boost his 2016 presidential campaign by suppressing negative information and falsifying business records of his company to cover his tracks.

Trump faces a separate criminal probe by a county prosecutor in Georgia into whether he unlawfully tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state. He also faces two US Justice Department investigations led by a special counsel into attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and his handling of classified documents after leaving office.