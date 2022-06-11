Our Bowling Did Not Go Off Well In 1st T20I, We’ll Come Back In Cuttack: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Cuttack: India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Saturday said that the high-scoring first T20I against South Africa was let down by the bowlers and the men in blue will come back in Cuttack T20I.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Cuttack, Kumar said, “Our bowling did not go off well. If we did well, then you would have hailed his decision-making skills. I’m sure he will do well.”

“There wasn’t any big discussion as anyone can have an off day. As a bowling unit, we had an off day but that’s okay we just want to come back in the next match.”

“It was the first match of the series and everybody was coming out of the IPL, almost everyone in the team had a good IPL. Everyone knows what needs to be done and things to improve on.

“We are aware that we didn’t bowl well in the first match. So we hope to improve, bowl well and level the series. We still have four matches to go, we have matches in hands to bounce back,” he said.

In the first game, Team India fielded a new-look pace attack in Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan, but none of them could make an impact against the marauding South Africans.

Bhuvneshwar said it’s about taking responsibility and improving in every match ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.