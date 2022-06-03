Oukitel WP19 Rugged Phone Launched With Massive 21,000mAh Battery: More Details Here

New Delhi: Oukitel has launched the Oukitel WP19 smartphone that comes with a humongous 21,000mAh battery. The device also features 27W fast charging support. The large battery enables users to extract a claimed 94 days (2252 hours) worth of standby time.

Oukitel WP19 price, availability

The Oukitel WP19 is currently available in China and plans for its global sale are still unknown. That said, the device can be purchased via AliExpress for USD 742 or Rs 57,554.

Oukitel WP19 specifications

The Oukitel WP19 is a hefty phone that is accentuated by its rugged and tough-looking design. Upfront there is a 6.78-inch FHD+ display that refreshes at 90Hz. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek sourced Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The device is IP68/IP69 rated and also gets MIL-STD 810G military-grade certification that rates it to be dust and waterproof. The centre of attraction, the power hub of the device, is a massive 21,000mAh battery pack that is capable of fast charging at 27W. At that rate, it would take about 4 hours for the device to fully charge.

According to the company, the device is good for a standby time of 2252 hours or a whopping 94 days. The device also delivers about 122 hours of calling time, about 123 hours of audio playback and about 36 hours of video playback.

At the back, there is a triple camera set up. The camera system consists of a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 20MP Sony Night Vision IR module. Upfront there is a 16MP front shooter for selfies and video calls. The Oukitel WP19 runs on the latest Android 12 mobile OS.