OUHM Felicitates Athmallik NAC For Second-Best Performing NAC In India Under PMAY (U) Awards 2019

Bhubaneswar: Athmallik NAC was felicitated by Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM) for being awarded the second-best performing NAC in India under PMAY (Urban) Awards 2019.

Athmallik MLA Ramesh Chandra Sai was the Chief Guest of the event. At the outset, Debasis Singh, Additional Secretary to Govt H&UD department cum Mission Director OUHM welcomed the guests and briefed about the Award and felicitation programme.

The ‘PMAY Awards for Implementation and Innovation’, was instituted by The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in January 2019 to recognize the outstanding performance of States, ULBs and Beneficiaries under PMAY (U) mission.

A set of four parameters were fixed by the Ministry for evaluation of awards under the Best Performing Municipalities/ NAC category which included Implementation of PMAY (U), Institutional Architecture of Scheme, Incremental Monthly Progress, Outreach and Transparency.

Athmallik NAC ranked second in the Country for its outstanding performance in all four parameters. The NAC has completed 1,890 houses out of 2,102 allotted by the time.

OUHM Odisha Urban Housing Mission is the State Level Nodal Agency for the implementation of PMAY (U) in Odisha. Among others Chairperson Athmallik NAC, Asha Kumari Sahoo also attended the felicitation program. The Executive Officer of Athmallik NAC, Kadambini Jena received the award and citation on behalf of Athmallik NAC & other departmental officers were present at the function held in Unnati Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.