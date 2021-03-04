OTT platforms: Prakash Javadekar stresses on self-regulation

New Delhi: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Thursday interacted with representatives of various OTT platforms here.

They included representatives from Alt Balaji, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Jio, Zee5, Viacom18, Shemaroo and MxPlayer. The Union Minister, while addressing the representatives of the industry, stressed the need for self-regulation.

Javadekar said that he had received representations from cinema and TV industries that while there were regulations for them, none existed for OTT industry. Thus, it was decided that Government would come out with progressive institutional mechanism for OTT players and develop a level playing field with the idea of self-regulation.

The Minister said it merely requires them to disclose information and that there is no requirement of registration of any kind with the ministry.

Javadekar said that a form for this will be ready soon and added that the rules will focus on self classification of content instead of any form of censorship. He also asked the OTT platforms to have an effective grievance redressal mechanism.

The Minister clarified that no member will be appointed by the Government in the self-regulating body.

The Government will create Inter Departmental Committee to look at complaints which remain unresolved at the self-regulatory level.