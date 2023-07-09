OTP sharing with Pakistan Intelligence operatives: NIA, Mumbai ATS to quiz accused

Bhubaneswar: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will be interrogating Abhijeet Sanjay Jambure, who was recently arrested by the Odisha Special Task Force (STF), over his alleged involvement in sharing of OTP with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

The accused, Abhijeet Sanjay Jambure, was arrested from Pune, Maharashtra on June 29 and was brought to Bhubaneswar on a transit report. Abhijeet, a Graduate in Statistics from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University, Gujarat, was working in WIPRO (a Software company) in Pune.

“This is in fact an organised spying racket in which more people are involved and arrest will increase as our investigation is still on. The Pakistani operatives are clandestinely and smartly operating leaving to footprint of financial transactions. They are using various people for various purposes and giving monetary benefits. It looks like it is just a tip of the iceberg,” said IGP (STF) Jai Narayan Pankaj.

STF investigation revealed that Abhijeet met one Danish alias Syed Danish Ali Naqvi of Khanki, Faislabad, Pakistan on a social media platform. Danish had identified himself as a freelancer at “Chegg” (an American education technology company). “Abhijeet was asked to share his user Id and password of “Chegg” with Danish. Since Danish was operating Abhijeet’s account, all earning through problem solving was credited to Abhijeet. Danish then lured Abhijeet into the work saying that he wanted him for a specific purpose in lieu of the earning,” said Pankaj.

STF officials discovered that Danish introduced Abhijeet to a friend called Khurram alias Abdul Hamid of Karachi, Pakistan. Khurram is believed to be a senior Pakistan army intelligence officer having his secret network of agents in India. Abhijeet is known to have talked to at least seven Pakistani citizens and 10 Nigerian nationals.

Earlier, the STF found the arrested duo – Pritam Kar of Jajpur and Saroj Nayak of Nayagarh – having indulged in Crypto transactions in OTP-sharing scam in order to keep the financial activities secret. STF probe revealed that Pritam had signed up with a leading Crypto exchange using an e-mail ID.

Two bank accounts and one UPI ID of him was linked with the Crypto exchange. On analysis of the Crypto trade history of the particular ID, it came to the fore that in two years, the volume of trade in that account was more than Rs 1 crore, the STF said.