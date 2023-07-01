OTP Sharing Scam: Odisha STF Nabs Software Firm Employee From Pune

Bhubaneswar: Continuing crackdown on scamsters involved in sharing OTP to cyber criminals and Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police today apprehended the sixth accused in this case from Pune.

The accused has been identified as Abhijeet Sanjay Jambure from Pune, Maharashtra. He was produced before a local court in Pune and was brought to Bhubaneswar after getting 3 days transit remand. He will be produced before the Bhubaneswar court today.

Earlier an NBW (Non-Bailable warrant) was issued against him by the court in Bhubaneswar. He is a resident of Satara district of Maharashtra. He is a Post Graduate in Statistics from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University, Ananda, Gujarat. Currently, he was working in WIPRO (a Software company) in Pune.

STF arrested another accused in the above-mentioned case. Earlier five accused were arrested in this case (previous Press notes enclosed below).

He was in regular touch with two Pakistani Intelligence/ Pakistani Army Intelligence Officials for long. In 2018, he met One Danish alias Syed Danish Ali Naqvi of Khanki, Faislabad, Pakistan through Facebook messenger, who identified himself as Freelancer at “Chegg” (“Chegg is an American education technology company). Abhijeet had shared his User ID and Password of “Chegg” to Danish. Danish was working (solving problem/ questions etc.) in Chegg on Abhijeet’s identity but the earning was credited in the Abhijeet’s account in India. However to return this “favour”, Abhijeet had to do some “work” for Danish.

Danish introduced him to his friend namely Khurram alias Abdul Hamid of Karachi, Pakistan. Khurram is believed to be a senior Pakistan Army intelligence officer having big base/ network of agents in India. And as per instruction of Khurram, he used to transfer money to various PIOs working in India.

Abhijeet also talked with at least 7 Pakistan citizens and 10 Nigerian Citizens through WhatsApp. Further investigation is on, the STF said in a press note.

Earlier five accused— Pathanisamant Lenka, Saroj Kumar Nayak, Soumya Pattanaik, Pradyumna Kumar Sahoo and Pritam Kar were arrested in this case on the charges of selling and sharing OTP with some criminals and anti-national elements.

The gang members were doing this illegal business of sharing OTPs, selling mule accounts/pre-activated digital wallets to cyber criminals including PIO/ISI agents since 2017.