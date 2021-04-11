OTET Question Paper Leak: Three Teachers Suspended For Negligence In Duty

Bhubaneswar: Three teachers have been placed under suspension for negligence in duty leading to the leak of question paper of Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) Examination 2021.

Deogarh DEO has placed the exam superintendent Biswanath Kisna, gate in charges Susanta Ray and Ranjita Mishra under suspension for negligence in duty.

As per available reports, on April 9, “D” set question paper of the first sitting exam was leaked from Government Girls’ High School centre in Deogarh district. A female candidate was also booked on charges of taking photographs of the question paper. Besides, her mobile phone was seized for analysis and necessary action.

While the incident is under investigation, the board will soon take a decision, said the DEO.