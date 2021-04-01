OTET-2021 Admit Card Released!

Bhubaneswar: Admit cards for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)-2021 have been released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

Steps for downloading Admit Card:

* Visit www.bseodisha.ac.in.

* Click ‘Admit Card For OTET-2021‘ link.

* Select ‘PAPER 1’ or ‘PAPER 2’, accordingly.

This year, Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 is going to be conducted on April 9 at 491 centres across the state. Exam for Paper-1 will be conducted from 8 am to 10.30 am while the same for Paper-2 will be held from 12 noon to 2.20 pm.