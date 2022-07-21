OTDC Manager Held For Embezzling Rs 17.50 L From Hotel ‘Nimantran’

Bhubaneswar: Police here on Thursday arrested the manager of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC), Ardhendu Mohanty, for allegedly embezzling Rs 17.50 lakh from Hotel ‘Nimantran’.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore during an audit conducted at the hotel.

Besides Ardhendu, the cops have also arrested contractual employee Sunil Ghadai on charges of fraud.

Police have registered a case against the accused persons under relevant Sections of IPC and forwarded them to court.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, said sources.