OTDC Fake Work Order Case: Absconded Accused Surrenders Before Court

Bhubaneswar: An accused involved in duping a special class contractor by posing as an official of the OTDC and issuing fake work orders, surrendered before the court on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Bikash Maharana.

Maharana was absconding and was being tracked by EOW. He surrendered in the Court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar, and was remanded to judicial custody. Investigation of the case is continuing, the EOW officials said.

Earlier, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had arrested two fraudsters, including self-styled godman Bijayananda Choudhury for impersonating Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) officials and cheating the contractor Dhanurdhar Champatiray.

The case was registered on the basis of a written complaint filed by the OTDC official, Bhubaneswar on the allegation that the accused cheated Champatiray by issuing fake work orders purportedly issued by OTDC and collecting huge amounts from him in his personal account towards projected EMD against the work orders.

One of the accused Chandan Akash Mohanty was earlier working on a contractual basis as an assistant engineer in OTDC.

The accused promised the victim to provide a work order from OTDC and asked him to deposit various amounts towards EMD in his personal account of Mohanty.