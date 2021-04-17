OTDC Chairperson Shreemayee Mishra Celebrates Birthday In A Unique Manner

Bolangir: The Chairperson of OTDC, Shreemayee Mishra today celebrated her birthday in a unique manner by pledging for organ donation to the needy after death.

Mishra visited the office of a popular Odia daily in Cuttack and got involved in the organ donation campaign initiated by the news organization. She garlanded the statue of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das and took the pledge to donate her organs for the treatment of other patients and her body to AIIMS Medical College for education and research.

Mishra after entering into an agreement with the organization said due to lack of awareness or blind belief people have refrained from donating their limbs to others after their death. She said by donating organs one can ensure happiness for the receiver.

Mishra said nearly 5 lakh people lose their limbs due to some reason or the other. “This donation will be helpful for those who have lost their limbs in mishaps or otherwise. We can make their life worth living through such donations,” she said.

Mishra said she was deeply moved by the contribution of a 20-month-old brain dead child in Delhi who saved the lives of five people.

The OTDC Chairperson has pledged to donate her organs through an affidavit in front of Dr Pravas Acharya, Secretary of Lok Sevak Mandal, Printer and Publisher Samaj Niranjan Rath, working general manager Priyabrata Mohanty, State Yuva BJD general secretary Ashish Mishra, Aparna Das, BJD student wing secretary Priti Priyanka and others.