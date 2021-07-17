OSWAN Project Upgradation Gets Cabinet Nod

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet on Saturday approved up-gradation of the Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN) Project with an investment of Rs 332 crore.

The Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN) is a very ambitious project to provide the State with a basic information technology backbone that is utilized for carrying data, video, and voice traffic, facilitating inter/ intra-departmental communication, and data sharing within the State.

The existing SWAN needs up-gradation to take care of replacing old and end-of-life equipment. Up-gradation of existing SWAN will be extremely crucial to cater to the latest technology of Data, Voice, and Video transmission.

It will include Provisioning of secondary bandwidth at State Head Quarter, 30 District Head Quarters & 314 Block Head Quarters for enhancement of bandwidth, load sharing, and high availability of connectivity. It will also include the use of MPLS (Multi-Protocol Label Switching) Technology to result in better reliability and secure connectivity.

Up-gradation of OSWAN with operation and maintenance for 5 years involves an estimated Project cost of Rs. 332.09 Cr.