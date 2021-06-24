OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Application Process For 586 Vacancies Begins

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has begun the registration process for 586 Revenue Inspector posts from today.

Candidates who want to apply for Revenue Inspector can apply online through the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is till July 23, 2021.

Candidates who have passed Matriculation or equivalent examination with Odia as the medium of examination in non-language subjects can apply for the post.

Graduates between 20 and 32 years of age can apply for the post. Age relaxation benefits will be given to candidates as per government rule.

OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in.

• Click on registration link available on the home page.

• Enter the registration details and login to the account.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All applicants, other than SC, ST, and PwD category, have to pay an examination fee of ₹100/- between June 24 to July 23, 2021.