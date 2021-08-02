OSSSC Releases Written Test Schedule For RI Recruitment 2021

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited date and schedule for the written test for the post of Revenue Inspectors have been released by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).

The recruitment examination for the post of 586 Revenue Inspectors will be conducted on August 29 (Sunday) in the examination centres of all the districts in the State.

As per the notification issued by the Commission, the written test will be conducted in two sittings of two hours each. While the first sitting will start at 10 am and conclude at 12 pm, the second sitting will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The commission said admission letters to appear for the examination will be made available on the official website of the Commission, www.osssc.gov.in, before 15 days of the date of examination. Candidates can download admission letter by using their User ID and Password.

“No hard copy of admission letter will be sent to any candidate by post. Admission Letters are to be shown as pass for travelling from and to the examination centres and no special pass is required,” the OSSSC added.