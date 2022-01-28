OSSSC Releases Helpline Numbers For Jan 30 Combined Recruitment Exam

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) on Friday released dedicated helpline numbers for candidates who are going to appear for the test.

As per the notice issued by the Commission, the dedicated telephone numbers have been made operational in each district to answer the queries of candidates regarding the location of examination centres, route, etc. relating to the conduct of the written Test of CRE-2021.

“Candidates may get themselves clarified in case of any confusion through these helpline numbers of their districts concerned,” the Commission said.

The admission letters for the written test are available on the website of the commission www.osssc.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit card by using their user ID and Password.

Here’s the list of district-wise helpline numbers

The CRE for recruitment of 2841 Group C posts at various district establishments is scheduled to be held on January 30 (Sunday) between 11 am and 2 pm at test centres across all districts.