OSSSC Invites Online Applications For 586 Revenue Inspectors Post

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited an online application process for recruitment to 586 District cadre posts of Revenue Inspector (RI) on a contractual basis in various District establishments under the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the Government of Odisha.

Important Date

  • Online Registration/Re-registration: 24-06-2021 to 23-07-2021
  • Online Payment of Examination Fee: 24-06-2021 to 23-07-2021
  • Submission of Online Application: 24-06-2021 to 30-07-2021

