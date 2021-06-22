OSSSC Invites Online Applications For 586 Revenue Inspectors Post
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited an online application process for recruitment to 586 District cadre posts of Revenue Inspector (RI) on a contractual basis in various District establishments under the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the Government of Odisha.
Those Candidates who are interested in the vacancy details & completed all eligibility criteria can read the Notification & Apply.
Important Date
- Online Registration/Re-registration: 24-06-2021 to 23-07-2021
- Online Payment of Examination Fee: 24-06-2021 to 23-07-2021
- Submission of Online Application: 24-06-2021 to 30-07-2021
Applications will be received online only.
