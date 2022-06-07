OSSSC Group C Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 document verification rescheduled

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has rescheduled the document verification (DV) for Group ‘C’ Combined Recruitment Examination-2021 for Khordha district.

The OSSSC in its latest notice said the verification of original documents and validation of bio-data of the shortlisted candidates which was earlier scheduled to be held on June 16, 2022 has now been rescheduled to June 23, 2022.

“In partial modification of this Commission’s Notice No. 11E-29/2022-151 (C) /OSSSC Dt.26.05.2022, the verification of original documents and validation of Bio-data of the candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written test for the Combined Recruitment Examination – 2021 for Group-‘C’ posts which was scheduled to be held on 16.06.2022 is hereby rescheduled to 23.06.2022 as 16.06.2022 has been declared as local holiday for Khordha district,” the OSSSC notice read.

“The candidates scheduled to appear on 16.06.2022 are advised to appear before the District Level Board on 23.06.2022,” it added.

The Commission clarified that the intimation letter issued earlier by the Commission shall be valid for the rescheduled date of verification i.e. 23.06.2022.