OSSSC exam for LI recruitment not cancelled: Ganjam Collector

Ganjam: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) for LI recruitment scheduled to be held today will not be cancelled informed the Ganjam Collector.

“The OSSSC exam for LI recruitment scheduled today at 2:30-5:00 pm WILL NOT be cancelled. Necessary arrangements of buses has done at exam centres. Also accommodation with food has been done if required in Berhampur. For further information pl contact 8117055900,” he tweeted.