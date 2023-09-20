OSSSC announces fresh Group C vacancies

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced fresh vacancies for recruitment to the district cadre Group C posts of Radiographers in various district establishments and medical colleges and hospitals. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website www.osssc.gov.in from September 21. The last date for submission of applications is October 20.

The recruitment drive intends to fill up a total of 414 vacancies of Radiographer.

Scale of Pay and Pay matrix level 1 Radiographer Pay Scale: Rs 25500-81100, Pay Matrix level-7, Cell-01

Educational Qualification

In order to be eligible, a candidate must have passed the +2 Science Examination under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or equivalent, Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology (DMRT) from any Government or any other private institutions recognised by Government of Odisha or All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).If any candidate has obtained higher qualifications, like Bachelor in Medical Radiation Technology (BMRT) or Master in Medical Radiation Technology (MRT), they shall also be eligible to apply provided they have obtained the basic qualification i.e., Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology (DMRT).

AGE

candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as on the date of advertisement. Date of birth as recorded in the HSC Certificate issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha or equivalent certificate issued by recognized Board/Council/Indian University shall only be accepted. (ii) Relaxation of Upper Age Limit: as per rules.

How to Apply

Step by step procedure for registration/ re-registration/ application can be viewed by clicking on “How do I register/re-register/apply” on the Home page of the Commission’s website-www.osssc.gov.in.