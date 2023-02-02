OSSC Technical Services exam: Prelims date for JE, ATO posts announced

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the date of the preliminary examination to the conducted for the Combined Technical Services-2022 for filling up of Group B posts.

“Preliminary exam Combined Technical Services-2022 is scheduled to be held on from February 14, 2023 to February 17, 2023. The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode,” OSSC said in a notice.

Commission said apart from desktops, tablets may be used where ever necessary for the conduct of the examination.

“Candidates concerned are advised to be in constant touch with the website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in to know any updates in this regard,” the commission added.

Under the Technical Services, as many as 1338 Group-B posts/services will be filled up under various government departments.