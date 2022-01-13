OSSC Releases Important Notification For Police SI Recruitment

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Wednesday released an important notice related to Police Sub-Inspector recruitment.

According to the notification issued by OSSC, the test for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police, Handwriting Bureau, CID, CB-2018 will be held on January 19, 2022.

The test will be conducted at Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP), 7th Battalion Ground at Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar from 7.00 A.M. onwards, the notification read.

Candidates qualifying in the Physical Standard and Physical Efficiency Test shall be allowed to appear the Viva Voce -cum- Psychological Test on 20.01.2022 in the office of the Commission for which a separate admission letter will be provided to the candidates through the website of the Commission after the closure of the test, the notification stated.

The candidates have been instructed to come prepared and bring with them the required documents/certificates with a set of photocopies.

The Commission further advised the candidates to download their Admission Letter for Physical Test.

Besides, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wear of 3 layer mask must be adhered to during examination.

How To Download Admission Letter