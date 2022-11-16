OSSC releases exam schedule for Junior Executive Assistant in Odisha Secretariat

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the schedule of the computer based written examination for recruitment to 130 posts of junior executive assistants in Odisha Secretariat.

Language Test in English and Odia for the post of Junior Executive Assistant-2022 will be conducted across the State from November 29, 2022 to December 2, 2022 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode.

The duration of the language test in Odia and English will be one hour. There will be 40 questions in the examination carrying 2.5 marks each. There will be negative marking of 0.625 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates can download their admission letter from the official website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in from November 19, 2022 using their User Id & Password.