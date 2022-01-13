OSSC Recruitment 2022: Main Written Examination For These Posts Postponed

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the main written examination for several posts due to some unavoidable circumstances.

According to a notification issued by the OSSC, the commission has postponed the main written examination for the post of Assistant Curator, Assistant Conservator etc scheduled to be held on January 17.

The revised date will be intimated to the candidates through the website of the Commission. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the official website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in for further updates, the notification read.

Dates of other competitive examinations conducted by OPSC scheduled to be held this month:

– Computer Operator – Cum-Store Keeper-2016 (Certificate Verification): January 18

– Soil Conservation Extension Worker-2019 (main written examination): January 20 to January 23, 2022

– Junior Librarian-2019 (main written examination): January 25

– Field Assistant-2019 (main written examination): January 27

– Statistical Assistant 2017 (main written examination): January 28

– Amin-2016 (Physical): January 29

– Laboratory Assistant Cum-Store Keeper-2018 (main written examination): January 31