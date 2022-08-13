OSSC postones, reschedules several recruitment exams

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed and rescheduled several recruitment examinations scheduled to be held this month.

As per the latest OSSC notification, the certificate verification for Technical Assistant 2021 (Director of Textiles) which was earlier scheduled to be held on August 16 has been rescheduled. The certificate verification will now be held on August 23, 2022.

Similarly, the certificate verification for Junior Clerk-cum-Typist which was scheduled to be held on August 16 and 17 has been postponed. As per OSSC, the revised dates will be notified shortly.