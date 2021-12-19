OSSC Invites Online Applications For Junior Clerk Posts; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications from intending candidates to fill up 19 posts of junior clerks as initial appointees under the state government’s Directorate of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development.

As per the detailed advertisement issued by the Commission, the online registration process for the recruitment drive will commence tomorrow (December 20, 2021) and continue till January 20, 2022.

The submission of the online application form can be done between December 20, 2021, and January 29, 2022. The last date for online payment of examination fees is January 20, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who must have passed +3 in Arts/Science/Commerce or possess such other qualifications as are equivalent to +3 examination with knowledge of Computer skills are eligible to apply for the post.

Examination Fee:

The candidates other than SC/ST/PwD category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200. The fees can be deposited only through online mode using Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit card/UPI/other available payment methods linked with the online application form.

Selection Process:

The selection procedure is divided into four stages- Preliminary Examination (Qualifying only) (to be done through Computer Based Recruitment Examination), Main Written Examination will be done in two papers, Computer Skill Test (Practical) Qualifying marks- 15 and document verification.