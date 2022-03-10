OSSC Invites Online Applications For 87 Excise Sub-Inspector Posts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications from intending candidates to fill up 87 (eight Seven) posts of sub-Inspector of Excise under Excise Commissioner.
The interested and eligible candidates will have to apply for the vacancies on the official website of the Commission (link given below) till April 8, 2022.
The prescribed age limit for the post is from 21 years to 38 years as on 01.01.2021 with usual age relaxation for SC, ST, SEBC, Women, Ex-Serviceman & In-service contractual employees.
The candidates other than SC/ST category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200. The fees can be deposited only through online mode using Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit card/UPI/other available payment methods linked with the online application form.
How to apply for OSSC Sub Inspector of excise
- The applicants have to go through the Detail Advertisement before filling up the online application form.
- Aspirants have to apply online using the official website of the Commission ossc.gov.in.
- All eligible candidates have to register themselves by clicking on “APPLY ONLINE” button in the Home page of the Commission’s website ossc.gov.in.
- Those candidates who are applying for the first time have to register for the post by clicking on “NEW USER” button shown on the screen. On submitting the registration form a User Id and Password will be generated.
- On clicking “New user” or “Registered User” instruction for filling up the Online Registration/ Re-registration and Application Forms shall appear on the computer screen. These instructions are to be read carefully before proceeding for filling up the Application Form.
- Step by step procedure for registration/re-registration can be viewed by clicking on “Instruction to fill up Online Application Form”.