OSSC Invites Online Applications For 87 Excise Sub-Inspector Posts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications from intending candidates to fill up 87 (eight Seven) posts of sub-Inspector of Excise under Excise Commissioner.

The interested and eligible candidates will have to apply for the vacancies on the official website of the Commission (link given below) till April 8, 2022.

The prescribed age limit for the post is from 21 years to 38 years as on 01.01.2021 with usual age relaxation for SC, ST, SEBC, Women, Ex-Serviceman & In-service contractual employees.

The candidates other than SC/ST category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200. The fees can be deposited only through online mode using Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit card/UPI/other available payment methods linked with the online application form.

How to apply for OSSC Sub Inspector of excise