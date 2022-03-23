OSSC Invites Applications For Traffic Constable Posts; Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications from intending candidates to fill up 56 nos of Traffic Constable Posts.
Important Date
- Online Registration 04.03.2022 to 03.04.2022.
- Online Payment of Examination Fees 04.03.2022 to 03.04.2022.
- Submission of Online Application Form 04.03.2022 to 12.04.2022.
Qualification
The candidate applying for the post must have passed +2 Examination or equivalent examination conducted by recognized Board/ University or from institutions recognized by Board/ University.
and he/she must have passed the M.E standard/ RSC examination with Odia as a language subject.
Application Fee
- ST/ SC/ PWD Candidates: Nil.
- For Other Candidates: Rs.200/-
- Payment Mode: Online
Official Notification:- Click Here
Official Website:- Click Here
Apply Online:- Click Here