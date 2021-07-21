OSSC Invites Applications For Recruitment Of Various Posts

Cuttack: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications from intending candidates to fill up 12 posts of CDI/ Senior Store Inspector on a contractual basis under D.G of Police Fire Service, Home Guards, and Civil Defence, Odisha.

The appointment will be initially on a contractual basis as per Odisha Group-B Posts (Contractual Appointment) Amendment Rules, 2017.

Candidate must not be below 21 years and must not exceed 32 years of age as on 1st January 2020 to be eligible to apply for the post with usual age relaxation for SEBC/SC/ST/Women/PwD/ In-Service/Ex-Servicemen candidates as per relevant rules of Govt. in force.

Important Date:

Starting Date of Online Application: 20-07-2021

Last Date of Online Application: 19-08-2021

Online payment of Examination Fee: 20-07-2021 to 19-08-2021

Submission of Online Application: 20-07-2021 to 27-08-2021

Application Fee:

For ST/ SC/ PwD Candidates: Nil

For Others: 200/-

Payment Mode: Online

Educational Qualification for OSSC CDI Recruitment 2021:

The candidate must have passed a bachelor’s degree/ Graduation Knowledge from any recognized University.

For more details refer to the notification.

OSSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy & Salary Details:

Civil Defence Instructor/ Senior Store Inspector (12)

Salary: Rs. 16,880/- Per month.

How to Apply for OSSC CDI Recruitment 2021:

Go to the official website “ www.ossc.gov.in” then go to “ Advertisement”.

Find the advertisement “Advertisement for the Post of Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector”.

Open the Notification and check the Eligibility.

There will be two links under “Form Links” for each Advertisement.

The candidates first need to complete the registration process before filling the Application Form.

Selection Methodology:

Candidates will be selected for the post on the basis of main written examination (Stage-I) and Computer Skill Test (Stage-II) followed by document/certificate verification. There will be no viva-voce test.