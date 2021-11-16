OSSC Declares IPO Mains Result; Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a list of candidates, who have been formally selected for the post of Industries Promotion Officer (IPO).

According to the OSSC notification, a list of 48 candidates has been provisionally selected for the post of Industries Promotion Officer-2019 based on the performance of the candidates in the Main Written Examination and Viva-Voce Test.

While a maximum of 185.75 marks out of 330 have been awarded to Sriprasad Dalai in Un-Reserved (UR) category, the last selection mark for different categories is as follows: